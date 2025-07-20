Governors, media chiefs, dignitaries for Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

State Governors, dignitaries and media chiefs have confirmed attendance to the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in honour of the former governor of Lagos State.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Edmark D’Podium International Event Center, 31, Aromire Road by Adeniyi Jones Road, Ikeja, Lagos, starting from 10am.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the NGE, signed by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary respectively, on Sunday.

The statement said that the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, will deliver this year’s lecture, with theme: “Journalism and the Challenges of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, also expected to be in attendance.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, is the Guest of Honour, with other Special Guests such as the Founder of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Dr. Allen Onyema.

Media chiefs such as Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari; Managing Director of Punch Newspapers, Joseph Adeyeye; Director of News, Television Continental (TVC), Stella Din-Jacobs; and Funke Egbemode, former Commissioner of Information, Osun State, will serve as discussants to the main paper.

The statement said that Proprietors, Managing Directors, Editors-in-Chief and Editors of Nigerian newspapers will be present at the lecture.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance.

“His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition,” the NGE said in its statement on Sunday.

The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering the lecture with the theme: “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

The Guild said the lecture will be “another insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism”.

