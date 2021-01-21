The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has faulted Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi’s rejection of COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman, NGF said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja after the forum’s first virtual meeting for 2021.

Fayemi said that the governors met and deliberated on matters of national importance, particularly the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Bello had kicked against the COVID-19 vaccination, saying it was meant to kill people.

“On the ill-fated pronouncement made by a member of the forum regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in a national daily, the forum totally and categorically dissociated itself from the statement.

“The forum emphasised that it will continue to be informed and guided by science and will ensure that every decision it takes will help retain public and professional trust and is not compromised by conflicts of interest,” he said.

Fayemi also briefed the governors on his meeting with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chairperson of Board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, on the rollout of the COVAX facility.

“COVAX is a global risk-sharing mechanism co-led by GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization to facilitate pooled procurement and the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across developing countries,” he said.