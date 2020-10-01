The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has donated N100 million to the Borno State Government.

A statement on Wednesday by NGF Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the donation was made by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

It disclosed that Fayemi visited Maiduguri to solidarise with Governor Babagana Zulum on the recent attacks on his convoy.

Fayemi said Nigeria owes Borno people a duty to end the insurgency and nip it in the bud.

He admonished Zulum to exercise caution in his activities in the state.

Fayemi recalled how Zulum attempted to dissuade them from visiting his state.

He said he insisted that it was not just a duty but the most realistic thing to do because “an attack against one is an attack against all.”

Responding, Zulum appreciated the NGF for the kind gesture, saying it is not the amount of money, but the gesture behind that matters.

The governor promised to be careful in the way he traverses his state.

Zulum said that he would not be deterred from pursuing his goals of emancipating his people saying: “Security and development are two sides of the same coin.”

Fayemi was accompanied by the governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

Also on the team was the governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong.