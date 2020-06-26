The Delta State Government on Friday disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter had tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ifeajika in the statement in Asaba, said the governor and his family members had immediately gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

Ifeajika stated: “As the Delta government intensifies efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the state, one of the children of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive to the virus.

“Consequently, the governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places.”

Ifeajika further urged the people to maintain basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use alcohol-based sanitiser as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

It will be recalled that the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the virus last week Saturday.

Both officials were reported to have shown mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

They were moved to an isolation centre where they were reported to be stable and responding to treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Delta State now has 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, having recorded 106 cases in the last 24 hours.