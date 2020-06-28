The Governor’s Committee on Lagos Water has visited Adiyan I Water Plant to evaluate its operations and improve services to increasing population of the state.

The Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Muminu Badmus, made this known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Corporation, Razaq Anifowoshe, in Lagos on Sunday.

Badmus said the Governor’s Committee on Lagos Water visited the LWC Adiyan I Waterworks on June 26 as part of its working visit to evaluate LWC operations.

He said the Committee on Lagos Water was set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to intervene and assist the corporation in its operations.

Badmus explained that the committee was to evaluate the current activities and operations of LWC and recommend to the governor how to improve the services and operations of the largest Water Corporation in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said: “The Committee which was led by its Chairman, Commissioner for Energy and Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, in company of the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube; Commissioner for Finance, Mr Rabiu Onaolapo; and Consultant on Lagos Water, Mr Tolu Aina, were received at the Adiyan waterworks by the managing director of LWC.

“While receiving the committee at the Operational/Administration building of Adiyan I Waterworks, the LWC boss who was accompanied by the LWC Head (Production) Adesoji Kudeinbu; Adiyan Production Manager, Mustapha Agiri; Deputy Production Manager, Ayodeji Odusanmi; amongst others, took them round the LWC largest Waterworks of 70 Million Gallons per Day (MGD).

“Amongst places/facilities visited were: Filter beds, Clarifier, Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS), Clear Water Pumps, Construction site of Salini Building, Adiyan II, amongst others.”

Badmus said the Consultant on Lagos Water met on June 24 with the Management of LWC and discussed the activities and operations of the corporation.

Badmus, however, said the Committee was expected to continue its working visit to Akute intakes and Iju Waterworks later next week.

