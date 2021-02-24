One Freeman Godwin, said to be an aide to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has threatened to commit suicide over the non-payment of his salary since he was appointed.

In the video currently making the rounds on Twitter, the man looked disorganised and a red rope is seen around his neck.

Godwin was also heard screaming and lamenting his plight to two men in an office as they tried to calm him down.

According to him, he was doing his business when they called to give him the appointment.

Godwin claimed that he had to borrow money to do documentation for the job yet he has not been paid, adding that his wife delivered a baby through cesarean section.

He said: “When it is time for work, they will use you and dump you.

“At the end of the day, nothing happen.

“I will die for this Government.”