The Zamfara State Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Mallami Yandoto, is dead.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

It was gathered that Yandoto died a few minutes after Senator Ahmed Yerima’s daughter’s wedding in Sokoto State on Saturday afternoon.

This was when the guests were rushing to have lunch.

The Chairman suddenly slumped and died.

It was also learnt that immediately Yandoto slumped, he was rushed to a Sokoto Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical experts.

Yandoto was born in Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

He attended Tsafe Township Primary School between 1969 to 1976.

He then proceeded to Government Teachers college in Tsafe, from where he went to the Ahamadu Bello university, Zaria, where he got a degree in law between 1986 and 1988.

Yandoto worked as a primary school teacher in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state before he was made a legal officer in Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.