The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has decried the decline in performance of the State Urban Development Board due to crisis of leadership.

There has been challenges between the board’s Managing Director, Adamu Sule-Mohammed, and Stanley Buba, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Development Control.

The Chairman of the state Assembly Committee on NUDB, Suleiman Azara, stated this on Tuesday when the management of the board appeared before the committee in Lafia.

He said this was not in the best interest of the state and that it was hampering the performance of the board and by extension the development of the state.

Azara lamented the unhealthy rivalry between the two senior officers of the board while assuring of the committee’s determination to resolve the issue once and for all.

He said the committee invited the managing director and his management team to know the causes of the problem in the board with a view to addressing them.

He said: “The crisis between the two senior officers of the board is not in the best interest of the state and is hampering performance of the board and by extension the development of the state, hence the need for urgent intervention by the House.

“There is a very serious problem in NUDB which we cannot fold our hands seeing it grow.

“The governor of the state respects rule of law and we must work in accordance with the law that established NUDB to resolve the matter.

“The problem in the organisation has affected its performance negatively.”

The committee chairman, who lamented the missing link in the system, promised to close the gap in the interest of peace and development.

A member of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Aga Muluku (APC-Nassarawa Eggon East), stressed that for the past nine years of his being a member of NUDB committee, there was never a time the board experienced a crisis of this magnitude.

The committee resolved to invite the two parties next week to take a final position on the matter.

Earlier, while briefing the members of the house, the NUDB MD said the law that established it was clear on who is the overall head of the board.

Adamu commended the committee for the intervention while assuring of his continued determination to take the board to greater height.