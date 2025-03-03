Governor’s adviser storms Government House with snake

The All Progressives Congress has suspended Alhaji Kabir Sani-Giant, the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State on Power and Politics, with immediate effect for storming the Government House in Birnin Kebbi with a snake.

The Special Adviser reportedly brought into the Government House with a snake on February 8, 2025, scaring dignitaries and officials.

The suspension of Sani-Giant was contained in a statement signed by the State Secretary of the APC in Kebbi State, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad-Kimba, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Muhammad-Kimba said that the conduct could embarrass and discredit the party.

He added that Sani-Giant’s actions violated the APC’s constitution.

According to him, the party deemed his behaviour as offensive and embarrassing.

“His suspension remains in place pending further investigation and possible disciplinary action, which could lead to expulsion if repeated,” he said.

