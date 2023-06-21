Governor Yusuf reinstates Kano anti-graft boss suspended by Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reinstated the suspended Chairman of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji.

Recall that Magaji was suspended by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the recommendation of the state House of Assembly, which said it investigated and uncovered several anomalies against him.

Daily Trust reports that Muhuyi, a very influential official during the administration of the former governor had fallen out with Ganduje administration last year after the anti-graft boss said his commission was investigating some major projects of the government and that its investigation had revealed that the then First Family had alleged undue involvement in the projects.

After his suspension from office and his subsequent arrest and prosecution by the police, who alleged he perjured himself, the anti-graft boss joined the then opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a gubernatorial candidate before joining the now ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) before the election.

Last month, A National Industrial Court sitting in Kano ordered his reinstatement as the chairman of the PCACC with immediate effect, holding that the Kano State House of Assembly lacked the power whatsoever to dismiss or to recommend his dismissal without recourse to the principles of fair hearing.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bature Sanusi, the incumbent governor directed full compliance with the court judgment.

“His Excellency Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, has approved the reinstatement of Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, PCACC, to complete his tenure.

“Recall that Barr Muhyi was suspended from office by the previous administration in questionable circumstances.

“The reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with court order,” the statement read in part.

Sources told Daily Trust that the reinstated anti-graft boss is now expected to lead the investigations into Ganduje administration following the decision of the incumbent governor to probe his predecessor.

Among the cases that shot the anti-graft boss into the limelight was the investigation of the Kano Emirate Council that subsequently contributed to the removal of then Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammadu.

