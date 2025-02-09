Governor Yusuf appoints new SSG

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government effective February 10, 2025.

The spokesperson of the governor, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the appointment in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Ibrahim brings over three decades of distinguished public service experience to his new role.

His civil service career, spanning 1987 to 2023, has been marked by key leadership positions that significantly contributed to Kano State’s governance and administrative structure.

Yusuf’s spokesperson noted that Ibrahim had earned the trust and confidence of the state leadership through his dedicated service.

He said Ibrahim also served as secretary for several high-profile committees and played pivotal roles in community and educational reforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibrahim obtained a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University in 1985 and holds several professional certificates.

As a seasoned administrator and retired Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim is expected to bring expertise, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence in his new role as SSG.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the government’s administrative framework and facilitate the effective execution of its policies and programmes.

