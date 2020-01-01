Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has enjoined the people of the state to look to the future with optimism in the New Year.

This was contained in a statement by Ismaila Misilli his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Wednesday in Gombe.

Yahaya said the New Year offered the people a new opportunity to renew their faith in God, the state and the country.

He called on them to draw on lessons learnt in 2019 in all aspects of human endeavours.

While commending the people of the state, he urged them to maintain the spirit and continue to work assiduously for peace, progress and development of the state.

He expressed optimism that 2020 will be a bright and prosperous year for the state and country at large.

“With the recent signing of the 2020 budget of change our administration is well on course to deliver on its far- reaching agenda of good governance,” he said.