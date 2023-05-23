Governor Yahaya Bello signs five bills into law

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Monday signed five Bills into law.

This development was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Onogwu Muhammed, on Monday.

Muhammed, who disclosed in a statement in Lokoja, described the signing of the bills into law as “Bello’s significant progress” in the state’s legislative agenda.

He said: “The bills are a law to establish the Glory College of Health Science and Technology, Oke-Bukun, and other related matters (2023), a law to provide for the retirement of teachers in Kogi State and other related matters (2023),

“Others are a law to establish the Kogi State Roads Fund Management and Administration Board (KOSRFMAB) for the management, planning, development, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and maintenance of Class ‘B,’ Class ‘C,’ and Class ‘D’ roads in Kogi State and other related matters (2023).

“A law to provide for the peaceful celebration of Ebira Traditional and Cultural Festivals in the Central Senatorial District of Kogi State and other related matters (2023) to advance cultural development and maintain peace and security during cultural festivals.

“Kogi State Rural Access Roads Agency, RARA which is aimed at managing, developing, rehabilitating, reconstructing and maintenance of Class “C” and Class “D” roads in the State.”

Muhammed said the signing ceremony, which took place at the Government House, Lokoja, was witnessed by esteemed dignitaries, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole.

“Others who witnessed it include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN), and the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Ayoade Arike Folashade,” he said.

According to him, Bello emphasised the importance of the bills in improving rural infrastructure and transforming the state.

He quoted the Governor as expressing his administration’s strong commitment to rural development and praised the Kogi State House of Assembly for its exceptional performance.

Bello said: “We have never had it this good in the history of the State House of Assembly. Thanks to the Speaker and other principal members of the House.

“This is made possible as a result of the harmony, synergy, integration, and cooperation among the various arms of government under my leadership.”

Bello also commended the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for meticulously reviewing the bills to ensure their compliance with existing laws of the country.

The CPS said Kolawole had expressed delight that the bills were not just passed, but also signed into law.

“Kolawale commended Bello for fostering a peaceful atmosphere and promoting a harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature,” Muhammed quoted him as having said, adding: “Governor’s Bello’s commitment to enacting these laws signifies his dedication to the development and progress of Kogi.”