Governor warns against attack on LASTMA officials, vows prosecution for defaulters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has vowed that anyone who assaults officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be prosecuted and face jail time.

The governor declared this while speaking on Tuesday at the flag-off of the Second Lagos Traffic Conference, marking LASTMA’s 25th anniversary.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, decried the frequent attacks on traffic officers, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

He described the trend as unacceptable and warned that the state government would enforce strict legal action against offenders.

“We will not condone any form of violence against our traffic officials. Attacking LASTMA personnel is a criminal offence and will be treated as such,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also paid tribute to several LASTMA officers who lost their lives while on duty, either through mob violence or hit-and-run incidents, calling their deaths a painful reminder of the need for better protection and public cooperation.

The conference, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, was themed “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations.”

