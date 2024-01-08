Governor, VC for Fountain University 13th convocation ceremonies

The Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, is billed to chair the 13th convocation lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, titled: “From Within to Without: The Ripple Effect of University Challenges on National Destiny,”

It will be delivered on January 13, 2024 by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah.

The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Prof. Olayinka Ramota-Karim, who disclosed this during a press conference at the University campus in Osogbo on Monday, said 253 students who have fully met the academic and administrative requirements would be awarded First Degree and Higher Degree of the university.

The VC said nine graduands bagged First Class Honours while 91 made Second Class Honours (Upper Division) and 99 and 18 will be graduating in the Second Class Honours (Lower) and Third Class categories respectively as only one graduand fell into Pass category.

Prof. Ramota-Karim said the university would confer eight Master’s Degrees across various disciplines and 27 students would receive Diplomas in Arabic, Islamic and International Studies.

The VC said: “The 13th Convocation Ceremonies began with a special Asalatu and the maiden Walimatul Quran, January 7th, 2024 at the University Masjid.

“The festivities continue with diverse events, including a business pitch and Town-Gown harmony on January 8th, aimed at empowering local businesses and fostering community unity.

“On Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, sporting activities take centre stage with an inter-varsity football match between Fountain University and Bowen University, followed by a volleyball match featuring Fountain University Academics VS Fountain University Non-Teaching staff.

“Join us on Thursday January 11th, 2024, as Fountain University honours the outstanding contributions of our staff, students, alumni, and community leaders at the Merit Award ceremony.

“This event is a tribute to the collective brilliance and unwavering dedication that defines our institution.

“This will be followed by a special Jummah service and a research fair/exhibition on Friday January 12th, showcasing the university’s commitment to both spirituality and academic excellence.

“Our esteemed alumni will gather for a dinner in the evening, strengthening their ties with the university.

“The convocation ceremony, where diplomas, degree, and honorary degrees will be conferred, takes place on January 14th, 2024 at 10am prompt in sha Allah.”

Speaking on the recent achievements recorded by the university, Prof. Ramota-Karim said Fountain University recorded a breakthrough in its research on early Cervical Cancer diagnosis in Nigeria and secured a grant from the Cambridge-Africa Programme in collaboration with University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The VC noted that Prof. Majeedah Afolabi-Balogun of the Department of Chemical Sciences at Fountain University is working with Dr. Sara Pensa of Cambridge University on the research.

The VC said Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi of Fountain University’s Mass Communication Department also attained a milestone in another research on Branding and Strategic Communication under the Opolo Global Innovation.

She added that Prof. Abdulazeez Lawal, also from the Department of Chemical Sciences, has been recognised among the top 2 percent of World Researchers for 2023, affirming the university’s unwavering commitment to research excellence.

In April, the university signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Teaching Research in Natural Sciences for Development in Africa, United Kingdom to support Molecular Biology and Genetic Diversity Research.

This collaborative effort brought state-of-the-art equipment valued at over N148 million to the university, further enhancing research capabilities in these critical areas.