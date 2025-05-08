Governor urges intending pilgrims to pray against insecurity 

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged intending pilgrims of the 2025 Hajj to pray against insecurity in the state, and the country at large.

Aiyedatiwa said this on Thursday in Akure while bidding farewell to the 735 intending pilgrims to perform the 2025 Hajj.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Bola Taiwo, urged them to be good ambassadors of the state in the holy land.

“You need to pray fervently for continued peace, unity, and socio-economic development of the state and the country at large.

“Kidnapping is becoming an issue in our dear state and country, your prayers are very essential at this time.

“Pray for your well-being, children, husband, wife, and pray for the governor, state and the country because kidnapping must stop in our vicinity,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, admonished the intending pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of the Saudi Arabian government.

Earlier, Alhaji Dhikirulahi Chandy-Adam, State Chairman, Muslim Welfare Board, said that the number of the intending pilgrims had increased from 720 to 735.

Chandy-Adam, who confirmed that 10 people were sponsored by the governor to perform Hajj, assured them of good welfare, accommodation and feeding.

According to him, the intending pilgrims to perform the 2025 Hajj in the state will be airlifted by Monday through Peace Airline.

“So, we want them to be fully prepared, and ready for the Hajj activities and moreso, to fear Allah in whatever they are doing,” he said.

Also Read

On his part, Alhaji Omoniyi Mutiu, Secretary, Muslim Welfare Board, said the state had not recorded any problems in recent times.

He added that the slots given to them every year had been met, and increased.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji AbdulHakeem Yayi-Akorede, Chief Imam of Akure, commended Aiyedatiwa for sponsoring some intending pilgrims to 2025 Hajj.

Yayi-Akorede, who appealed to the governor to build a befitting secretariat for the League of Imams, charged the intending pilgrims to conduct themselves in good manners.

Similarly, Chief Imam Ikare-Akoko, Alhaji Abbas Abubakar; Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Alhaji Surajudeen Batuta; and Alhaji Yunus Anola, Imam of Government House, prayed and urged them to obey the instructions of their leaders.

Post Views: 2