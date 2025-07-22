Governor urged to suspend SSG pending EFCC’s investigation

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has been urged to suspend the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Grace Umezuruike, to allow for an unhindered investigation into an alleged N1 billion scandal.

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) made the call following an interim forfeiture order issued by the Federal High Court in Uyo on July 8, 2025, concerning funds allegedly diverted through one of her aides, Ngene Nwanna Onyeabor, based on an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement signed by its President (Worldwide), Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, AEISCID urged the governor to act in line with ethical standards and public expectations by asking the SGS to step aside while investigations are ongoing.

Governor Nwifuru had earlier responded to the development during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, saying: “I received the news of the court order in Uyo.

“She is presumed innocent until investigations prove otherwise. As a lawyer, I know the importance of establishing facts before making judgments.”

AEISCID, however, noted that suspending an official under investigation is a common practice that ensures transparency and reinforces public trust in the integrity of governance.

“The freezing of accounts and the granting of an interim forfeiture order suggest a prima facie case.

“Suspending the official while the investigation proceeds would demonstrate a strong commitment to accountability,” the group stated.

The group also recommended that the Ebonyi State Government take steps to be joined in the ongoing legal proceedings, to ensure that any funds proven to belong to the state are fully recovered and channeled into public development.

“In a time when economic challenges are affecting citizens, the proper recovery and use of public resources is vital,” the statement added.

AEISCID further encouraged the EFCC to broaden its investigation to cover other financial activities within the state over recent years, with a view to ensuring due diligence and transparency.

“We will continue to follow this matter until appropriate accountability is ensured, and funds—if proven to be misappropriated—are returned for the benefit of the people of Ebonyi State,” the group concluded.

