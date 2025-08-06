Governor urged to announce substantive VC for state varsity

Staff members of the Anambra-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to announce a substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) for the institution.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital, the staff members said that announcing a substantive V-C would end the lingering V-C selection process.

The COOU has not had a substantive VC since the expiration of tenure of Prof. Greg Nwakoby in December 2023.

They commended Soludo for insisting on due process in the appointment of a VC and also the Governing Council for its painstaking efforts to ensure that the right things were done.

The statement was signed on behalf of the workers by Prof. Peter Okonkwo, Prof. Stephen Unachukwu and Prof. Mbanefo Odum.

They said the search and selection committees had concluded their processes and submitted the result to Soludo.

Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Chairman of the Governing Council confirmed to the News of Nigeria (NAN) that the recommendation of the joint selection committee was submitted to the governor earlier in August.

They urged Soludo to act on the recommendations before him, adding that this was the first time the university witnessed a transparent and credible selection process.

“Credit must be given to the Visitor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who, with an in-depth understanding of the university system, declined to predetermine a preferred outcome.

“Equal commendation is due to the seven-member Joint Council/Senate Selection and Appointment Committee, which conducted a seamless process that was unanimously endorsed by all members without dispute.

“The Joint Council/Senate Selection Committee, having completed its assignment and submitted to the visitor, it is expected that the visitor should, in line with Ordinance 11 (4d), appoint the candidate who placed first,” they said.

The staff members said the vacant position of the VC was advertised in Vanguard Newspaper of January 2.

They said the statutory conditions for VC candidates as contained in COOU Law, 2014, were spelt out for internal and external applicants.

They said the Governing Council adhered to due process and urged Soludo to fulfil the promise he made during the last convocation to announce the VC as soon as he received the recommendation.

