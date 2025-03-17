Governor Uba Sani siphoning LG funds to buy properties in Seychelles, South Africa, London — El-Rufai

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused his successor, Uba Sani, of diverting local government funds to buy properties in Seychelles, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The former governor made the accusation in an interview with Freedom Radio, Kaduna at the weekend.

El-Rufai alleged that the governor converted the local government allocations into dollars to purchase the properties in foreign countries.

He however said that during his tenure, he never interfered with local government allocations.

“When I was the governor, I never took a kobo from local government funds. We gave them their funds to operate. Once we set aside SUBEB, primary healthcare and other allocations, we gave them their money. Both the PDP and APC chairmen are alive to bear witness.

“They thought we didn’t know what is happening, but we knew everything. We have all the records

” As I speak to you, no local government in Kaduna gets more than N50 million per month. Once the allocation comes, they siphon it, change it into dollars and then buy properties in Seychelles, South Africa, London and everywhere.

“They thought when we keep silent, we were ignorant of what is happening. But we know everything. We know how they divert the money, we know the bureau de change… Those who accuse us of stealing are doing worse than what they accuse us of doing.

“I have never stolen a kobo from anybody. If there is any contractor who had given me bribe, I challenge him to come forward.

“When ICPC invited many of the contractors, many of them said they had never met me. You could execute contracts worth billions without seeing me as a governor. I deal with commissioners and permanent secretaries,” El-Rufai added.

He further alleged that Mr Sani collected 40 percent kickback before awarding contracts.

“Uba goes to Abuja with contract documents to offer contractors and get 40 percent in kickbacks. We know what is happening. They thought that was how we ran the government, but they are wrong,” he added.

