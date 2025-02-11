Governor to appointees: Aside I, my deputy, no one’s job is permanent

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that apart from himself and his deputy, no appointee in his cabinet has a permanent job.

Governor Mutfwang said this in his address at the 2025 Executive Retreat for government appointees and officials on Monday.

At the programme at Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, the governor said: “There is no time for selfishness because one of the things that we will all do is for the progress of the society.

“No man can do it alone, and so the time when we were operating individually and creating power to ourselves is over.

“It is now time to join hands together and take advantage of this time.

“Don’t think you have time.

“Even if you are posted to a ministry for three months, make a difference.

“Every one of us, apart from myself and the deputy governor, no one is guaranteed a duty post.

“Do your best in every position you are in and be sincere.

“Yes it is good to be loyal to me, but what I want from this moment is that your loyalty shift to the God of heaven.

“So, you must always try on a daily basis to keep a clear conscience before God and before men.

“I would like to see us work unsupervised.

“I want us to give our best because our people are dying, our people are suffering, our people are living in poverty and they have given us the trust to do something about their situation.

“We can’t wait any more, the time to make a difference is now.

“And I want to urge you wherever your duty post is, do your best and stretch yourself so that a solution can be provided to our people.

Also Read:

“May we not fail.”

Mutfwang, who harped on commitment and dedication to duty, called on all government officials to put in their best for the greater good of the state.

He added: “It behooves us to be grateful to God for this opportunity to serve our people.

“We must not waste it.

“I want all of you to know that we are on a mission to serve the people of Plateau, so we must grow higher in our productivity and output.

“We cannot achieve that by accident, we must be deliberate, intentional and hardworking.”

The governor said that the one-week long activity would afford participants the opportunity to reflect toward putting Plateau on a path of steady growth and development.

He said: “As we gather for this one week, I appeal to you to lay aside every other thing and commit to the duty you have been assigned to do.

“No one knows it all, so we must settle down, utilising the opportunity given to us to serve the people.

“It is a privilege to service,

“Plateau people have entrusted us with their mandate and we must not take it for granted.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retreat had the theme: “That Plateau May Shine.”

Post Views: 16