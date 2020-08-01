Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has expressed sympathy with the Ohimege Opanda of Dausu, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, over recent attacks on Dausu in Umaisha Development Area of the state by gunmen.

The governor, who spoke in Umaisha through the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Saturday, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

The attack, carried out on July 27, left five people dead, with many houses burnt and 14 persons abducted.

Sule assured the royal father and his people of his administration’s readiness to give them adequate protection and to continue to safeguard the lives and property of the people of the state.

He said: “My government will continue to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

“The attack is barbaric and inhuman.

“It is unfortunate that people, who were sleeping, were attacked overnight and killed, while their houses were also burnt to ashes.”

Sule enjoined the people of the area to give maximum support to security operatives deployed to the area and remain law abiding.

Responding, the monarch thanked the governor for his show of concern and his passion for the state and its people.

He also appreciated the efforts of security agents in the area and urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure security of lives and property.

Abdullahi reaffirmed his people’s readiness to give the security agents all the needed support in order for them to succeed.