Governor swears-in five journalists, others as Board Members

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sworn-in five journalists among others as Board Members of the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the journalists include the State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Samson Nwafor, and Felix Uka of Daily Independent.

Nnamdi Akpa of the Guardian and Chinwe Imo-Eze Onwosi of the Voice newspapers made the list, with veteran broadcaster, Donatus Owoh, heading the board.

Nwifuru also used the occasion to swear-in members of the state hospital management board, rural access road authority. and road funds board and administration.

The governor charged the appointees to prioritise service delivery and address pressing sectoral challenges.

He said: “We anticipate that you take decisive actions to address concerns in your respective areas of responsibility.

“This will ultimately serve the people’ s interests as we are committed to institutional efficiency and people-centred governance.”

Nwifuru charged the EBBC board in particular to fight and work in replacing the corporation’s old order with a new one.

He said: “The pledge made to me when I released funds to rehabilitate the corporation has not been met.

“That is why I appointed professionals into the corporation’s board to ensure that it competes with its national counterparts.

“I am not someone who praises those who are not doing well and also do not reprimand those doing well.”

The appointees in separate interviews with NAN thanked the governor for the appointment and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.

