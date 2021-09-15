Governor suspends State Pilgrims Board Secretary

The Bauchi State Government headed by Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Babangida Tafida, for undisclosed reasons.

This was contained in a statement signed by Malam Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor.

The statement, made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Tuesday, indicated that the suspension was with immediate effect.

It stated that a suspension letter had since been despatched to the Executive Secretary, as a committee had been inaugurated and mandated to investigate the general affairs of the board under his steward ship.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the reasons for the suspension of Tafida remained undisclosed pending the conclusion of investigation by the committee.

Tafida was appointed Executive Secretary of the Board in 2020.