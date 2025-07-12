Governor suspends reformatory official over torture allegations

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the suspension of key officials of the state’s Reformatory Centre, Babbar Ruga over allegations of torture and mishandling of an inmate.

The governor announced this in a statement on Saturday through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by the Director of Press to the SSG, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua.

Governor Radda took the decision following the report of the committee mandated to investigate the allegations of torture and mishandling of an inmate, Usman Musa.

The statement said: “The Principal of the Centre, Abdulzahir Abubakar, the Vice Principal, Bala Abubakar, and a porter, Yunusa Yusuf, have been suspended for their alleged roles in the incident.

“The incident tragically resulted in the amputation of the victim’s left hand and severe injury to the right hand.

“The action underscored the state government’s commitment to upholding human rights, enforcing accountability, and promoting reforms across all state institutions.”

The governor also ordered the immediate termination of the appointment of one Murtala Suleiman, a casual staff member of the centre, for his involvement in the matter.

Radda further approved N970,000 to cover medical bills of the victim, as well as N35 million for the procurement of a sensor-enabled prosthetic hand to assist in his recovery and reintegration.

He also approved a recommendation of the investigation committee to upgrade the centre to meet international best practices in correctional management and inmate welfare.

The governor mandated the committee, chaired by his Special Adviser on Public Administration and Service Reforms, Alhaji Usman Isiyaku, to oversee the implementation of all approved measures to ensure strict compliance and long-term reform at the centre.

