Governor Sule replaces Nasarawa Commissioner

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has nominated Abubakar Akum from Nasarawa LGA as a commissioner-nominee to replace Aliyu Ahmed, former Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this at plenary on Monday in Lafia.

Abdullahi said the nomination of Akum followed the appointment of Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons by President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, has forwarded the name of Abubakar Akum as Commissioner and Member, State Executive Council to represent Nasarawa LGA.

“Akum is a person with proven antecedent, experience and commitment to the progress of the state.

“His Excellency looks forward for the speedy consideration and confirmation of the nominee.”

Abdullahi directed the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae before the close of work on October 10 and appear for screening on October 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that in September, Tinubu approved the appointment of Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of NCFRMI.