Governor Sule bags APC youth vanguard leadership award

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard says it will confer an award of good governance and exemplary leadership on Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on September 9.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator of the Vanguard, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

He said that the award ceremony, scheduled to hold in Lafia, would feature the inauguration of the state and local government coordinators of the APC Youth Vanguard by the governor.

Idris explained that the award was in recognition of the selfless service the governor had rendered since assumption of office in 2019.

He said that the Sule-led administration was doing a lot in the area of rural development through construction of roads and bridges to link remote communities to urban centres.

The youth leader described the governor as a man of discipline and believes in the rule of law, due process and fairness, to all and sundry in the state.

“Above all, the greatest achievement of Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in Nasarawa is the ability of the governor to ensure peace and security in the state.

“In spite of the security challenges bedeviling some states that share boundaries with Nasarawa, the governor has put measures to ensure that such security challenges do not affect the state,” Idris said.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of Nasarawa to give the governor all the needed support and cooperation to enable him implement his programmes for the overall development of the state.

Idris said some of the dignitaries expected at the event were; Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, the Chairman, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Ahmed Wadada, the state APC Chairman, Chief John Mamma, among others.