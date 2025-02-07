Governor Sule appoints former AG as Nasarawa SSG

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has approved the appointment of Barrister Labaran Shuaibu Magaji as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor made the declaration on Friday at the government house along Shendam Road, Lafia the state capital.

Until his appointment, Barr. Labaran Magaji served as the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Nasarawa State, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the state’s legal reforms and ensuring justice delivery.

Magaji is known for his extensive experience in legal practice and public administration, with a track record of dedicated service to the state.

As the new SSG, Barr. Magaji will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and support to the Governor and the State Government.

His appointment is seen as a significant move to strengthen the administration and unlock the state’s potential for progress and prosperity.

