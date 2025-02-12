Governor speaks on reported involvement in arrest of ex-Ohanaeze youth president

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Tuesday reacted to his alleged involvement in the arrest of a former Youth President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls the police arrested Igboayaka based on a petition written against him by undisclosed persons.

The Ebonyi State Police Command, which said he was arrested on Monday, disclosed that Igboayaka was accused of disseminating information capable of truncating peace in communities in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, in a statement, said that social media speculations that his principal ordered the arrest was false.

Uzor said that the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state, remained committed to uphold justice and ensure peace.

He said: “Nwifuru remains committed to protect the rights of all Ebonyi people.

“The governor’s role is to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard lives and properties and not to interfere in law enforcement procedures.

“Any arrest or investigation by the Nigerian Police is purely within the jurisdiction of the security agencies, independent of any influence from the governor.”

The CPS, while urging the public to disregard reports of Nwifuru’s link to the arrest, however, commended security agencies for Igboayaka’s timely arrest.

Uzor said: “Igboayaka claimed responsibility for the attacks in Amegu, Nkalaha in Ishielu Local Government, which has attracted local and international attention.

“He should provide intelligence that would end killings and other communal skirmishes in future.

“The social media purveyors should be aware that Igboayaka not only claimed to be responsible for the attacks but knew when it was conceived and hatched.”

He noted that intelligence reports at the government’s disposal did not show that Igboayaka works with the National Intelligence Agency or Department of State Services.

