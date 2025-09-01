Governor speaks as policemen pursuing suspects kill woman

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Sunday assured that justice would be served in the killing of an unidentified woman in Abraka by security operatives on Saturday.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and urged security personnel to exercise maximum restraint by strictly adhering to established operational standards to prevent unnecessary harm to the public.

Governor Oborevwori made the statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday in Asaba, the state capital.

According to him, the tragic incident occurred when security operatives, reportedly pursuing suspected criminals, allegedly fired a shot that struck the victim.

“She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Oborevwori described the killing as “very unfortunate,” stressing that the tragedy could have been avoided if the operatives had followed standard operational procedures.

He called on security agencies operating in the state to exercise restraint and professionalism in carrying out their duties to avoid the needless loss of innocent lives.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and urged the people of Abraka to remain calm as investigations continued.

