Governor speaks as A’Ibom airport resumes night operation

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has commended the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Board of Ibom Airport Development Company for restoration of night operations at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The governor had issued an ultimatum to his Senior Special Assistant/Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Uwem Ekanem, and the Board of Ibom Airport Development Company to ensure full restoration of the airfield lighting system at the Victor Attah International Airport, before September 30, 2025.

However, the governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, in Uyo on Thursday, expressed happiness over the restoration.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, Ph.D, is pleased and congratulates the MD/CEO, Mr Uwem Ekanem, the staff, and the Board for rising to the occasion and getting the job done within the specified timeline.

“With the successful calibration and overhaul of the navigational aids and the restoration of the lighting systems at the Victor Attah International Airport, the sunrise-to-sunset restrictions previously imposed have been lifted. Night flight operations, therefore, at the airport, have been restored with immediate effect.

“Governor Umo Eno, is deeply appreciative of the role the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has played in ensuring the successful completion of this exercise.

“Government will continue to inject funds to ensure that our MRO, the international terminal, and all other ongoing projects within the aviation ecosystem become operational as the Yuletide season dawns.”

The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to tourism development in line with the ARISE agenda of the governor, noting that the resumption of night flight operations would ensure unhindered flight operations by Ibom Airline in and out of the state by tourists and other visitors.

“Tourism remains a major plank of the Arise Agenda, and with the planned commissioning of the Arise Resorts, easily the best family-themed resort in the nation billed for December this year, and other ongoing works within the tourism sector, the restoration of night flight operations will ensure unhindered flight operations by our flagship airline, Ibom Air, in and out of the state by tourists and other visitors.

“Akwa Ibom indeed is being primed as the tourism haven of our nation and a future with or without oil,” the statement added.