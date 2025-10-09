Governor signs N695b 2025 Supplementary Budget for Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has signed into law the N695 Billion supplementary budget passed by the State House of Assembly.

The governor signed the budget on Wednesday during the State’s October Project Delivery Meeting at the Government House, Uyo.

Acknowledging the State Legislature’s speedy passage of the Supplementary Appropriations, Eno assured Akwa Ibom people that, “All hands are on deck and we will continue to carry out our duties with probity and dedication for the benefit of all.

“With the supplementary budget today, we are further fired up to ensure full implementation of government programmes and projects as contained in the budget.”

The governor spontaneously released N60Billion to contractors whose Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) were ready, charging heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), along with Delivery Advisors, to ensure adherence to project timelines and standards.

Also Read

Across sector, the October Project Delivery Meeting featured presentations on ongoing projects, including Tree Crop Revolution, State Electricity Market, Tourism Destination Marketing, Arise Senior Citizens Centre, Arise Resort, Ibom Tourism Summit, Renovation of Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Christmas Unplugged, Oron Maritime and Jetty Project.

Also appraised were the state’s CNG City Bus Project, AKBC House, Ikot Ekpene International Market, Renovation of Assembly Complex and Speaker’s Lodge, Court of Appeal Complex, 10-Airport Projects, Itam Industrial Park, Equipment Leasing Company, Ibom Model Farm, RAMP Project, Ibom International Hospital, General Hospitals in Ukanafun and Ibiono Ibom LGAs, Mother and Child Hospital and Aviation Village.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Udeme Otong, said, “We have never witnessed this kind of delivery review in our state. It gives us a clear understanding of what is happening across sectors. For me, this is a strong oversight function.”