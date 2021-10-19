Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Nigerians to work toward the sustenance of the nation’s unity.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-ul-Maulud.

He urged Nigerians to be tolerant with one another and advised the Muslim faithful to emulate the unity of purpose, virtues of kindness, humility, and peaceful co-existence exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Muslims must reflect on the life of selflessness and piety, which the Holy Prophet lived.

“Peaceful co-existence is part of Islamic ethics taught by the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“As a leader in Madina, he did not only live peacefully with others but was just to them irrespective of different tribal and religious affiliations.

“One of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is good neighbourliness, as neighbours remained the closest allies, and being kind to them would bring about harmonious living,” Makinde said.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Holy Prophet’s birthday.

The governor charged them to imbibe the virtues of service and exemplary leadership as demonstrated by the Prophet.

He commended the Muslim community in Oyo State for its continued support, peaceful co-existence, tolerance and support for his government.

He also urged it to pray for the continued wellbeing of the state and the nation in general.