Governor Sanwo-Olu receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot + Photo

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received COVID-19 booster shot on Saturday.

Taking Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself getting vaccinated. He stated that Lagos State government recently took delivery of the booster shots for everyone who have been fully vaccinated, and urged Lagos residents who have been fully vaccinated to receive the booster shot while also urging them to always observe COVID-19 safety precautions.

He wrote;

“We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lagos has remained the epicenter of the disease in Nigeria.

It is therefore important that residents know the unpalatable causal effects of the pandemic, as the current number of infections and fatalities makes it necessary for us to take the vaccinations very seriously.

We took delivery of the booster shots, for everyone who has been fully vaccinated, and as the Covid-19 Incident Commander, I got my booster shot earlier today.

I therefore encourage all residents who have been fully vaccinated to make use of the opportunity to get theirs.

However, being vaccinated does not excuse us from taking the necessary precautions against Covid-19, which is use of our face masks, washing our hands regularly, constant use of sanitizers, and avoiding unnecessary large gatherings.”

A COVID booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, you would get a booster after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters and additional vaccine doses are now authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for certain people.