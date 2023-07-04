Governor Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary

828 828

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Gboyega Akosile as his Chief Press Secretary.

The news of the re-appointment was contained in a statement on Monday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

ALSO READ:

The appointment, according to the Head of Service, takes immediate effect.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term.

He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of his second term on May 29, 2023.