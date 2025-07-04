Governor Sanwo-Olu rallies APC ahead of LG poll

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said the ruling All Progressives Congress would not concede any ground to opposition parties in the July 12 council election.

He made this statement while urging party leaders and members to mobilise voters at the APC Lagos West 1 Senatorial District Mega Rally held in Ifako-Ijaiye.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, charged stakeholders to work hard and prevent the opposition from winning any seat in the 57 councils.

He said: “We are a party of the people, delivering democratic dividends.

“We are proud of our achievements and must continue the good work.

“Let us unite and support our candidates.

“This will help us secure victory again in 2027 for APC across Lagos State.

“We are here to mobilise votes for July 12.

“Our target is to win all 57 LGs and LCDAs and the 376 councillorship seats.

“We are not giving away any inch.

“This is our territory.

“Let us claim what belongs to us through collective effort and resolve.”

Sanwo-Olu urged members to make President Bola Tinubu and the APC proud by ensuring overwhelming victories across the councils during the upcoming elections.

He said the President had implemented significant reforms aimed at securing a better future and addressing longstanding national challenges.

He said: “APC is performing at federal, state, and local levels.

“We should proudly promote what the APC is achieving.

“Let us mobilise and secure victory in all councils.

“We are the only credible party in Lagos and our performance speaks for us.

“We shall not allow our party to be embarrassed.

“Let us enlighten our people about the good works of our party and the efforts of the President to rebuild Nigeria.

“Our President is performing well.

“So are our state government, National Assembly, council chairmen, and councillors.

“We have reasons to be confident and proud.

“Our projects are visible: road construction, hospitals, schools and more.

“We have done a lot and will continue to do even more.”

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, called on all party stakeholders to work together, saying only the APC could meet the people’s needs.

Obasa urged Lagos West Senatorial District not to lag behind.

He advised members to mobilise those with Permanent Voter Cards for the July election.

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, presidential aide on SDGs, relayed President Tinubu’s compliments to members, saying he is committed to resetting the nation.

She said the President expected Lagos to take the council elections seriously.

Orelope-Adefulire urged members to mobilise friends, family, and neighbours to vote for APC.

James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, expressed confidence that APC would win all 57 council areas in the upcoming poll.

Faleke said: “There is no other party in Lagos.

“APC is dominant.

“We are seeing visible development everywhere, and we expect more from the incoming chairmen.

“We must appreciate our President for granting us these 37 LCDAs.

“Let’s all go out and vote for APC to secure total victory.”

Chief Rabiu Oluwa, APC Lagos West Senatorial Leader and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member, urged members to campaign rigorously and not remain complacent.

Oluwa said: “This election is very important.

“It is a test run for the 2027 general election.

“We must not take it lightly or stay idle.

“LASIEC won’t write results.

“The outcome depends on our votes.

“We must get involved and mobilise all party faithful across the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally attracted thousands of APC supporters across the 18 councils in Lagos West 1 Senatorial District.

