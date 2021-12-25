Governor Sanwo-Olu offers free BRT rides to Lagosians

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved free ride on Bus Rapid Transit corridors to Lagos residents on Christmas and New Year days.

The Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abimbola Akinajo, made this known in a statement.

The statement was issued on Friday in Lagos by LAMATA’s spokesman, Kolawole Ojelabi.

Akinajo said that the free bus commuter services would be offered to Lagosians on the Ikorodu to TBS, Oshodi to Abule Egba and Lagos-Badagry Expressway BRT corridors.

She said the package was offered in the spirit of joy, love and peace, which Christmas signifies.

According to her, Sanwo-Olu is convinced that the best way to end the year and begin a new one is with hope.

She added: “Lagosians must, therefore, enter the New Year, which promises to change and improve commuter experience, in comfort.

“The governor has given his promise for the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the state’s rail lines – Blue and Red line.

“He has demonstrated this commitment by the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock.

“What is therefore expected of us is to support him so that we are able to realise his vision.”