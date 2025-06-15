Governor Sanwo-Olu mourns LCDA Chairman

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Musibau Ashafa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke in a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, to newsmen.

He described the passing of Ashafa, who died at age 68, as a great loss to the people of Oto-Awori LCDA, All Progressives Congress, and Lagos State.

The governor commiserated with the deceased family, friends, political associates, and members of the Conference 57, which is a group of all the council chairmen in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with the Vice Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA, Hon. Abiodun Azeez, as well as the management and staff of the council over Ashafa’s death.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Lagos State, I express our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Chairman of Oto-Awori Loca Council Development Area, Hon. Musibau Ashafa.

Also Read

“I am saddened by the news of Hon. Musibau Ashafa’s death. It is a great loss to the Oto-Awori LCDA, Lagos APC and the State. We have lost a committed, humble, passionate, visionary and devoted public servant and grassroots politician.

“He made positive impacts during his tenure as Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA to deliver dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots level. He was committed to the development of the council in critical sectors.

“Hon. Musibau Ashafa will be dearly missed. I pray that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort his family, friends, political associates and the people of Oto-Awori LCDA.”

Post Views: 24