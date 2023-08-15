Governor Sanwo-Olu appoints six Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are: Dr. Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola, Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit; Olalekan Hafeez Balogun, Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget; Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafę, Special Adviser, Community Development; Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi, Special Adviser, Christian Religion; Dr. Abdullahi Jębę, Special Adviser, Muslim Religion; and Hon. Ismail Odesanya – Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and South West Integration.

Also Read:

Salu-Hundeyin extended her congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a Greater Lagos.

The appointments take immediate effect.