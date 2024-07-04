Governor Sani reinstates Kaduna monarch sacked by El-Rufa’i

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reinstated the paramount ruler of Piriga in the Lere local government area of the state, Chief Jonathan Zamuna, who was dethroned by the former Governor, Nasiru El-Rufa’i.

The Governor announced the development on Thursday during a meeting with the State Council of Chiefs.

He said,“As proof of my commitment to the rule of law, I want to make known to you our intention to comply fully with the judgment of the court, issued on 10th June 2024, restoring the Chief of Piriga, in Lere LGA, His Royal Highness, Jonathan Zamuna to his stool.”

“Leadership remains the cornerstone for effectively addressing all of the challenges confronting Nigeria today. That necessarily includes your leadership, because you are closest to the people. You are part of the force which can turn our society around for good.”

“Therefore, I commend you most warmly, our royal fathers, for standing strong as agents of a positive moral revolution and helping to spread the values of honour, dignity and humanity. I appeal to you to continue to position our local communities as building blocks for a resilient and progressive nation.”

“Let me reiterate that our relationship will continue to remain cordial. If any matters are to arise surrounding the traditional institution in Kaduna State, be assured that the rule of law will be followed completely with respect and dignity. We shall continue to operate in the spirit of collaboration, unity and democracy”, the said.

It could be recalled that Chief Jonathan Zamuna was dethroned by former Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i on May 22, 2023, a few days before he handed over to the incumbent Governor.

