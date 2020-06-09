Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.

The SSG was Commissioner for Education in the immediate past Administration in the state.

The Administration was headed by now Senator Umaru Al-Makura.

The announcement of Ahmed-Tijani’s sack was contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Hamza Gayam, the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, on Monday in Lafia.

The statement said the governor had directed Ahmed-Tijani to immediately hand over all government property in his possession to Muazu Adamu-Gosho, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG.

It said the governor thanked the former SSG for his services and support to the administration and wished him well in his future endeavour.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018 had indicted the former SSG.

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

The House said the former Commissioner displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties and urged the governor to relieve him of his appointment.