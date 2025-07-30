Governor sacks, appoints new Commissioner for Information

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has appointed Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki as the new Commissioner for Information following the sack of Prof. Muhammad Sani-Bello from the post.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa.

According to Musa, Sani-Bello, who also served as the pioneer Commissioner for Education in the Sani-led administration, has been relieved of his duties both as Commissioner for Information and as a member of the State Executive Council.

The governor thanked him for his contributions to the administration and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Alhaji Maiyaki, until his new appointment, was the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Media Corporation.

