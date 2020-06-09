The Anambra State Police Command has lauded Governor Willie Obiano for rewarding eight policemen who foiled an armed robbery attack at Regina Caeli Junction on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, with N2 million.

The command’s Spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the Governor’s gesture was a morale booster to the policemen and other security agencies.

Besides, Mohammed said the Governor’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, donated four bags of 50kg rice to the police operatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the officers, comprising three Inspectors, four Sergeants and a Constable, all attached to MOPOL 29, Awka, foiled the robbery attack on Monday.

Mohammed said the policemen responded to a distress call that a 25-year-old man had snatched a bag, containing the sum of N3.5 million cash, from one Ebuka Ukeakpu.

He alleged that the man, who was armed with a rifle, fired indiscriminately in his bid to escape, but was repelled by the policemen.

The police spokesman said the suspect was arrested, while the firearms he used and the snatched money were recovered.

He said the suspect and the four other persons hit with the stray pellets he discharged, were receiving treatment at a police hospital.

Mohammed said the governor, who was said to be delighted by the development, rewarded the officers with the money.

The police spokesman, who expressed the gratitude of the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, to the governor and his wife for motivating the officers, assured the residents of safety of lives and property.