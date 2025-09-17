Governor rescues Edo indigene allegedly poisoned in Burkina Faso

The Edo State government has rescued an indigene of the state, Godstime Uwoghiren, who was allegedly poisoned in Burkina Faso because he bought a motorbike and has been battling ill-health for three years now.

According to available information, Governor Monday Okpebholo facilitated his rescue and return to Nigeria after his case was reported to the Nigerian Embassy.

The governor, according to Director General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Lucky Agazumah, swung into action upon receipt of information about Godstime’s ordeal in Burkina Faso four months ago.

Their plane touched ground on Wednesday at the Benin Airport at about 1:00 PM alongside Agazuma and other staff of the agency with Uwoghiren on a wheelchair barely unconscious and he was hurriedly picked up by a waiting ambulance and rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin, for emergency medical attention.

Agazumah said Governor Okpebholo intervened to prevent Godstime from dying and cautioned Edo residents to avoid being lured to slavery during the yuletide season by Nigerians living fake life abroad.

According to him, “Thank Governor Monday Okpebholo who has proved to the world about humanity.

“When they reached out to Mr. Governor that Mr. Godstime is paralysed and cannot walk. He was poisoned allegedly for the fact that he bought a motorcycle.

“His friends were jealous and they poisoned him. One of his sisters tried to sabotage our efforts for the past four months.

“The family earlier rejected our effort to rescue him. We were told his parents were angry that he should have sent them money for them to do farm work.

“If not that Governor Okpebholo swung into action, this young man would have died and nobody will know about it.”

Mother of Godstime, Susan, said Godstime learnt mechanics before he travelled to Burkina Faso.

