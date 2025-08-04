Governor proffers solution to Obaship succession crises

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has directed the documentation of Chieftaincy Declarations in all communities in the state to address the prevalence of crises in kingship succession.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, disclosed this at a public hearing on Chieftaincy Declaration on Monday in Akure.

According to him, the directive is intended to address the attendant crises that often precede the installation of traditional rulers in communities across the state.

“We always have problems in communities without a chieftaincy declaration.

“Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has, therefore, directed that henceforth, there should be a documented and acceptable Chieftaincy Declaration for all communities.

“The governor believes that there should be a seamless succession process for all stools in the state. This will ensure peace and growth across the nooks and crannies,’’ he said.

The commissioner added that the chieftaincy declaration must be acceptable to stakeholders in each community and be submitted for ratification by the government.

“This is a document on the declaration of tradition and customary laws of a particular stool concerning the appointment of an Oba.

“This declaration must be well accepted by the people of each community; all stakeholders must agree on it base on their culture and historical facts.

“The number of people to form kingmakers will be determined by relevant stakeholders in the community, subject to acceptance by the people,’’ he said.

Takuro commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the initiative, saying that the state will always be a pacesetter in protecting traditional institutions.

The Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, also commended the governor for the initiative, which he described as “a tool to guarantee peace in the state.

“Before now, everything was verbal, no documentation and no due process. A lot of problems have arisen because everyone wants to become an Oba.

“But now, this will make a great difference and put everyone in their position,” he said.

