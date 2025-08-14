Governor proceeds on three weeks medical leave

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State is to begin a three-week medical leave from August 18, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu-Zango, on Thursday.

Radda expressed his commitment to return to serve the people of the state with renewed energy and dedication after this medical leave.

He said: “I want to thank everyone for their kind words and ongoing support.

“Taking the necessary steps to prioritize my health is essential, so I can continue to serve effectively and make the best decisions for our state.

Also Read:

“I look forward to returning to my duties as soon as I finish my medical check up.”

The commissioner further revealed that to ensure seamless governance and continued leadership, the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, would assume the responsibilities of governance.

The governor expressed confidence in Lawal-Jobe’s ability to lead and manage affairs with the same dedication and commitment.

“We wish to assure the public that all ongoing initiatives, programmes and projects will continue to progress without interruption,” the governor said.

Post Views: 36