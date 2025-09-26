Governor presents staff of office to Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially presented the staff and certificate of office to Oba Rasidi Ladoja, confirming him as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The presentation took place at exactly 3:05 p.m. on Friday during a colourful and historic coronation ceremony held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Makinde’s formal presentation of the staff and certificate of office marks the final step in legitimising Ladoja’s ascension to the throne, symbolising both tradition and continuity in Ibadan’s monarchy.

The presence of notable dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, at the coronation further underscore the national importance of the occasion, as Ibadan celebrates the continuity of its revered monarchical institution.

Makinde, while speaking, said, “This is a momentous occasion in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the presence of people, and in the presence of God.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me as the Governor, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba, His Imperial Majesty, Senator, Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Imperial Majesty, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1st.

“This is in confirmation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. I am so present.”