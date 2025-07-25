Governor pledges peaceful, business-friendly environment as Plateau woos foreign investors

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has restated his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive, pledging to make the state one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and investment-friendly destinations.

The governor made this known while receiving a high-powered delegation from the European Union and Search for Common Ground at the Rayfield Government House in Jos on Thursday.

The visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in peacebuilding and sustainable development.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, Mutfwang said, “Plateau State is ready to engage in global partnerships that promote peace and inclusive progress.”

During the meeting, Ramnap reiterated the State’s commitment to partnering with global stakeholders to foster sustainable development and peaceful co-existence.

“Plateau is open to global alliances that support peacebuilding and inclusive development. We are investing in institutions and policies that promote interreligious harmony, early conflict warning systems, and grassroots engagement,” Ramnap stated.

She highlighted the administration’s ongoing efforts through platforms such as the Plateau State Advisory Council on Interreligious Harmony, the Plateau State Peacebuilding Agency, and Operation Rainbow to ensure lasting peace in the state.

“The state government is working tirelessly to revamp critical sectors of the economy,” Ramnap added.

Earlier, the delegation led by Gift Omoniwa, Acting Country Director of Search for Common Ground, included Mr. Ruben Alba (EU Team Lead), Winifred Achu (EU Program Manager), and other officials.

Omoniwa noted that their visit “was part of an evaluation of the EU-funded IRENEW project, which has strengthened interfaith harmony and youth engagement across Plateau’s 17 local government areas.”

The delegation expressed interest in “expanding collaboration with the state, particularly in building early conflict response systems and enhancing peace initiatives.”

In his remarks, Alba reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Plateau State in key areas such as agriculture, ICT, and infrastructure development.

In a related development, the Plateau State Government also hosted a delegation from the United States, led by Ambassador Dr. Linda Kaleidoscope, at Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos.

The U.S. delegation’s visit focused on exploring investment opportunities in agriculture, education, tourism, and programs aimed at empowering women and children, under the slogan “Dream Plateau, Change Plateau.”

Commissioner Ramnap welcomed the delegation and thanked them for choosing Plateau as an investment destination.

She emphasised that the government of Governor Caleb Mutfwang remains open to partnerships that bring innovation, growth, and the dividends of democracy to the people.

The meeting also discussed possible areas of collaboration to drive development and improve the well-being of citizens.

Top government officials in attendance included the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Nyalum; Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kachallom Gang; Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Sylvanus Dontoe; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong; and Commissioner for Works, Ubandoma Joshua.

The series of high-level engagements mark a renewed diplomatic push by the Mutfwang administration to position Plateau State as a peaceful, investment-ready, and inclusive entity within Nigeria and the wider international community.

Post Views: 26