Governor Oyetola inaugurates multi-billion naira SDG projects in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday inaugurated four major projects in the state.

The projects, worth over N1 billion, were facilitated by the State Government and financed by the Federal Government.

They were done through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, headed by Princess Adejoke Adefulire.

The projects included the 1000 Capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo; 200-bed abused women transit home; Type A Skill Acquisition Centre and 80-Bed Mother and Child/Multipurpose Hospital, all in Iragbiji, Osun State.

The 1,000 Capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo was handled by Dedicom International Associates Limited as the Project consultants.

Representative of Dedicom, Mojeed Jamiu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Oyetola and Adefulire on the successful execution of the project.

Jamiu congratulated the host community and commended them for providing the enabling environment and support, which enabled the project to be delivered on time and within the specified timeframe.

The projects, according to the Governor, were initiated and completed in line with the development and empowerment agenda of his administration.

The Skill Acquisition Centre are equipped with training tools and equipment for artisans, tailors, fashion designers, computer technicians, bricklayers, plumbers, barbers and welders.

Two hundred and fifty sewing machines, 100 computer sets, 50 HP colour printers, 20 sets of hair dressing equipment and other accessories are ready for takeoff at the Skills Acquisition Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo.

The the 200-bed abused women transit home is equipped with a 100-capacity canteen and type skill acquisition centre, where they could be trained in several vocations and crafts while not being idle at the Centre.

The centre, specifically built for abused women, has facilities for a Skill Acquisition centre equipped with training tools and equipment for tailors, fashion designers, computer technicians, barbers and cosmetologists.

According to Oyetola, youth and women empowerment and skill acquisition remain a critical pillar in the agenda of the administration.

He commented the APC Government of President Buhari, who approved the projects for the people of Osun State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Princess Adefulire commended the State Government for providing the enabling environment for the successful execution and completion of the Projects in the state.

According to her: “The good people of Osun State should thank President Buhari and Governor Oyetola who both fought relentlessly to ensure that the four projects were delivered on time.

“All the projects are 100 per cent completed, equipped and ready to use.

“The life-changing projects are expected to provide thousands of job opportunities for the people of Osun while lifting many of them out of poverty as well.

“The Mother and Child hospital in Iragbiji, the Governor’s hometown, to will assist in reducing infant, mother and child mortality rates as well as improve deaths associated with child birth.”