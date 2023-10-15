Governor Oyebanji’s one year in office, by Abiodun Komolafe

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State is privileged to have inherited a stable platform. Were it to have been otherwise, one doubts if he would by now have finished negotiating the trouble zones, not to talk about development in the state. Not just that, the governor also has a thriving centre to his advantage. So, whichever way it goes, it’s a good step, which brings to the fore the need for him to engage the best of brains – which, of course, Ekiti State has not been short of – and apply the same towards development. Without doubt, the quietness or stillness that’s being experienced in ‘The Fountain of Knowledge’ in the past one year of the Oyebanji-led administration has been a blessing in disguise, for it has given him the ample chance to plan and execute his strategic vision for development, more so as Ekitis are actually expecting a lot from him.

Discreet inquiries have revealed that Governor Oyebanji has done so much within such a short time.

This man with a good heart has not only felt where the shoes pinched the people’s feet but also responded to them positively, a situation that has set him apart as a leader made ready for his people’s needs. Immediately he assumed office, BAO, as Oyebanji is fondly called, hit the ground running, which showed that he’s not just there to experiment but one who has a sophisticated understanding of the world around him.

Well, while I intend to interrogate some of the exploits of this unassuming achiever in the coming days, for the governor, this mustn’t be the end. Thankfully, BAO still has time on his side. This good addition to Nigeria’s rich history still has a long way to go towards creating a new reality for Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general. So, he must fight through all the chances in this world with a view to giving the people the dividends of democracy. This is no era for excuses at all!

As Governor Oyebanji clocks one year in office on October 16, 2023, Nigerians can only pray for him to do more!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

