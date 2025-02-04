Governor Oyebanji seeks stronger military cooperation to combat crime in Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has charged the Nigerian Army to deepen collaboration with other security agencies in the state to strengthen security and eliminate criminal elements in the state.

The Governor gave the charge on Tuesday while receiving the new Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery, Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier-General Justin Ifeanyi.

The commander was on a courtesy visit to the governor’s office in Ado- Ekiti. Oyebanji added that such collaboration and military presence would complement efforts of other security operatives already working in the state.

Governor Oyebanji said the existing synergy among security chiefs in the state has helped the state to maintain its reputation as the most peaceful state in Nigeria. He urged the newly posted Brigade Commander to uphold and build on existing cooperation among the security agencies which has fostered effective intelligence sharing and effective joint operations.

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji said while the state enjoys relative peace, pockets of criminal activities still persist. This, he said, underscored the importance of a united approach to tackle the challenges and ensure that criminal elements are flushed out of the state, allowing citizens to live and work safely.

Reiterating the commitment of his government to maintaining the state’s status as the safest in the country, the Governor assured the new Brigade Commander of his administration’s support to ensure that he succeeds in his new role.

“As a government, we are grateful to the Nigerian Army, your sacrifices, your gallantry in ensuring that we have a secured country, without your efforts it would have been worse than this, we are extremely grateful for this. Like you said, this is not a strange terrain to you, you have been here before and I am happy you are the one they are bringing back here.

“One thing I can assure you, is that you will have our support and total cooperation, and to also plead with you, Ekiti State has been adjudged to be the most peaceful state in the country, but we still have some criminal elements around but the beauty of Ekiti situation is that there is a kind of synergy between all the security Chiefs in the state, they work hand in hand, share intelligence, share information. I just plead with the new Commander to ensure that we deepen this cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in the state,” the Governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the new Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Justin Infeanyi said the purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself to the Governor and assure him that the Nigerian Army will intensify its efforts to combat criminal activities and ensure peace across the state.

Also at the meeting were Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo; Special Adviser on security, Brigadier – Gen Ebenezer Ogundana (Rtd), Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode; Garrison Commander, Col Kyari Babakura, Operation Officer, Ekiti State, Captain Daniel Yusuf.

